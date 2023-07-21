A few months ago, the “My Chick Bad” hitmaker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a livestream of the unveiling ceremony that was held on May 18, he was surrounded by a star-studded group of supporters like LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese. “No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who got me here proud,” Ludacris said. “Because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today. I’m motivated by legacy and history.”

He continued, “This means that I’ve made my mark, my own personal history being documented. To be amongst these names is just amazing to me. I’m just so thankful. So, getting a star is a statement, but be clear about this statement, the even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected.

