Earlier today (June 20), A$AP Rocky dropped off a new single titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which he produced alongside Pharrell and marks the latest step toward the Harlem rapper’s long-awaited fourth LP, Don’t Be Dumb. The track sees him at his most boastful with bars about Rihanna, high fashion, and more.
“Rag on my head like habibi, canary, my stones look like Tweety, pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi, Blue magic sniffin’, oh, I dream of genie, designer the finest, I play that Brent Faiyaz and see if she freaky…”
Not long after the hard-hitting release, he appeared in a new advertisement for Beats By Dre’s Beats Studio Pro headphones. Following an off-camera request from his Barbadian significant other, Rocky embarks on an action-packed mission to retrieve diapers for his son, RZA — all as “RIOT” plays in the background. The clip humorously ends with Rihanna informing the A$AP star that he purchased the incorrect size.
Back in 2018, the world was treated to Rocky’s most recent full-length effort, Testing. The experimental release boasted 15 songs and additional appearances from Frank Ocean, French Montana, Juicy J, Kodak Black, Skepta, and more. The well-received body of work peaked within the top 5 of the Billboard 200 and earned a gold certification.
As previously reported by REVOLT, Rocky spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about Don’t Be Dumb and what fans can expect. “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage,” he said. “My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective. We come in with some whole new fresh s**t. If we talking about inspiration and style and stuff like that, creativity, I do that in my sleep and we’re coming with that.”
