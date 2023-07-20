Earlier today (June 20), A$AP Rocky dropped off a new single titled “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which he produced alongside Pharrell and marks the latest step toward the Harlem rapper’s long-awaited fourth LP, Don’t Be Dumb. The track sees him at his most boastful with bars about Rihanna, high fashion, and more.

“Rag on my head like habibi, canary, my stones look like Tweety, pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi, Blue magic sniffin’, oh, I dream of genie, designer the finest, I play that Brent Faiyaz and see if she freaky…”

Not long after the hard-hitting release, he appeared in a new advertisement for Beats By Dre’s Beats Studio Pro headphones. Following an off-camera request from his Barbadian significant other, Rocky embarks on an action-packed mission to retrieve diapers for his son, RZA — all as “RIOT” plays in the background. The clip humorously ends with Rihanna informing the A$AP star that he purchased the incorrect size.