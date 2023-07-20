Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023

Come Sept. 9, Arizona will host the brand new IYKYK Music Festival, which will take place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. On Wednesday (July 19), the organizers announced that Lil Uzi Vert will be the main headliner for their inaugural event with Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, and ‎JELEEL! on the supporting lineup. A flyer also blurs out what’s presumed to be a surprise guest.

Uzi’s upcoming performance will follow crowd-pleasing sets at April’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina and June’s Governors Ball in Queens, NY. Mere weeks after the latter event, the Philly artist dropped their third studio LP, Pink Tape, a 26-song body of work with assists from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Uzi’s third album to achieve this feat. Pink Tape is also the first (and, to date, only) 2023 hip hop album to top the aforementioned chart.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Studio Sessions,” Uzi’s engineer, Benjamin Thomas, opened up about the creation of “Just Wanna Rock,” the biggest standout from Pink Tape. “MCVERTT had sent some beats, and around four o’clock in the morning, [Uzi] sent me the beat,” he said. “We loaded it up and recorded this song in 20 minutes. And that was that. I think we did a couple of songs that night. I didn’t think much of it.”

In 2022, Metro Boomin liberated his sophomore body of work, the critically acclaimed HEROES & VILLAINS. That project saw a wealth of collaborations alongside the likes of John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and the late Takeoff. This past June, he would keep his momentum going by curating the official soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The St. Louis beatsmith even voiced a variant of the beloved main character in the animated film. Check out the flyer for the upcoming IYKYK Music Festival below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B reveals she spent $20,000 on her kids' playground set

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Benjamin Thomas helped Lil Uzi Vert record over 1200 songs in less than 4 years

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.20.2023

Ice Spice says she cried when meeting Nicki Minaj for the first time

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.20.2023

Ice Spice details how her "Karma" collaboration with Taylor Swift came about

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

J. Cole joins Bas in "Passport Bros" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

NoCap announces "The Birdnest Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

ASAP Rocky returns with new single "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Durk reportedly cancels upcoming festival performances and postpones tour as he continues to recover from health issues

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Jeezy, and Sexyy Red brought hip hop to sea for 2023 Days Of Summer Cruise Fest

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

JT launches website ahead of new clothing line

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Snoop Dogg and E-40 link up to create the "Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon" cookbook with over 65 recipes

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Fredo connects with Tiggs Da Author for "Scoreboard" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Latto officially debuts her limited-time meal collaboration with Wingstop

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announce "Str8 To The Klub Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B reveals she spent $20,000 on her kids' playground set

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Benjamin Thomas helped Lil Uzi Vert record over 1200 songs in less than 4 years

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.20.2023

Ice Spice says she cried when meeting Nicki Minaj for the first time

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.20.2023

Ice Spice details how her "Karma" collaboration with Taylor Swift came about

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023

J. Cole joins Bas in "Passport Bros" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

NoCap announces "The Birdnest Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

ASAP Rocky returns with new single "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Durk reportedly cancels upcoming festival performances and postpones tour as he continues to recover from health issues

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Jeezy, and Sexyy Red brought hip hop to sea for 2023 Days Of Summer Cruise Fest

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.19.2023

JT launches website ahead of new clothing line

By Jon Powell
  /  07.19.2023

Las Vegas police issue search warrant for home in connection with the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Snoop Dogg and E-40 link up to create the "Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon" cookbook with over 65 recipes

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

Fredo connects with Tiggs Da Author for "Scoreboard" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023

Latto officially debuts her limited-time meal collaboration with Wingstop

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.18.2023

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announce "Str8 To The Klub Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2023
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes