After years of waiting, fans are now able to check out Lil Uzi Vert‘s Pink Tape, which made landfall today (June 30). The project consists of 26 songs and additional features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and BABYMETAL.

Pink Tape was preceded by a cinematic trailer that took inspiration from Japanese anime. The four-minute clip, which mixed between animation and live action, showed Uzi on the hunt for a giant samurai monster after having their diamond removed from their forehead.

Pink Tape follows some quality projects from the Philly star, including their 2020 sophomore effort, Eternal Atake, an 18-track body of work with a single contribution from Syd. That album earned Uzi their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 288,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold in its debut. Since then, they’ve kept their fans more than well fed with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, Pluto × Baby Pluto with Future, and RED & WHITE.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Uzi opened up to TMZ about the recording process during Pink Tape‘s promotion — especially in regard to their sobriety. “It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” they stated. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Check out Pink Tape below. In related news, you can also enjoy Lil Uzi Vert‘s latest run with Canadian journalist Nardwuar.