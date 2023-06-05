Photo: Kayla Oaddams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.05.2023

This year’s Roots Picnic was a star-studded affair, with attendees catching performances from the likes of Usher, The Fugees, City Girls, Ari Lennox, and Fat Joe. While taking a break from the stage, Lil Uzi Vert — who donned a look reminiscent of earlier times in their career — was spotted by someone representing the media entity Perfect Timing. While the unknown individual had the chance, he asked the Philly star about when The Pink Tape would be making landfall. “End of the month,” they said in response, seemingly confirming that the long-awaited album would arrive sometime before June comes to a close.

The Pink Tape was first announced in 2020 during a lengthy Instagram Live session. While the project saw a series of delays since, fans were still treated to a wealth of well-received drops, including the RED & WHITE EP, singles like “Demon High” and the wildly successful “Just Wanna Rock.” Uzi could also be heard on songs like Tyler, The Creator’s “JUGGERNAUT,” Isaiah Rashad’s “From The Garden,” Meek Mill’s “Blue Notes 2,” and Metro Boomin’s “Home.”

During a run-in with TMZ (above), Uzi opened up about the recording process for The Pink Tape — all of which took place during their journey through sobriety.

“It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” Uzi explained. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Check out Uzi‘s release date confirmation below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lauryn Hill reunites The Fugees in full circle moment at the Roots Picnic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Snoop Dogg postpones 30th anniversary 'Doggystyle' concert in support of writers strike

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Cardi B addresses fan's concern with her acting like a "full millionaire"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B delivers bars on "Put It On Da Floor Again" and Twitter can't stop quoting her lyrics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023

Teyana Taylor continues to cement her place as a creative director by adding Lola Brooke to her roster

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lauryn Hill reunites The Fugees in full circle moment at the Roots Picnic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Snoop Dogg postpones 30th anniversary 'Doggystyle' concert in support of writers strike

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Cardi B addresses fan's concern with her acting like a "full millionaire"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Naomi Osaka and Cordae reveal “a little princess is on the way”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B delivers bars on "Put It On Da Floor Again" and Twitter can't stop quoting her lyrics

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Studio Sessions | Consequence is ready to drop his top-tier, star-studded sophomore album

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.01.2023

Tupac to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Latto has her "Put It On Da Floor (Remix)" with Cardi B announcement on the trending topic list and Twitter can't keep quiet

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend questions fan backlash for offensive Ice Spice comments

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More