This year’s Roots Picnic was a star-studded affair, with attendees catching performances from the likes of Usher, The Fugees, City Girls, Ari Lennox, and Fat Joe. While taking a break from the stage, Lil Uzi Vert — who donned a look reminiscent of earlier times in their career — was spotted by someone representing the media entity Perfect Timing. While the unknown individual had the chance, he asked the Philly star about when The Pink Tape would be making landfall. “End of the month,” they said in response, seemingly confirming that the long-awaited album would arrive sometime before June comes to a close.

The Pink Tape was first announced in 2020 during a lengthy Instagram Live session. While the project saw a series of delays since, fans were still treated to a wealth of well-received drops, including the RED & WHITE EP, singles like “Demon High” and the wildly successful “Just Wanna Rock.” Uzi could also be heard on songs like Tyler, The Creator’s “JUGGERNAUT,” Isaiah Rashad’s “From The Garden,” Meek Mill’s “Blue Notes 2,” and Metro Boomin’s “Home.”

During a run-in with TMZ (above), Uzi opened up about the recording process for The Pink Tape — all of which took place during their journey through sobriety.

“It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” Uzi explained. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Check out Uzi‘s release date confirmation below.