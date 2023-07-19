Today (July 19), NoCap announced that he’ll be hitting the road for “The Birdnest Tour.” The excursion will kick off in September before traversing through the United States, coming to a close just before Halloween.

The tour will be in support of The Main Bird, which was released in December 2022. That project contained seven songs and a couple of assists from Rob49 and Rylo Rodriguez. In that same year, the Alabama talent liberated the full-length effort Mr. Crawford, complete with collaborations alongside Kodak Black, Internet Money, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In an interview with Billboard, NoCap opened up about his hometown of Mobile and its rap scene. “It’s country, but it still go down there like anywhere else. We really ain’t got a lot there to look forward to,” he said. “We don’t have no mentors or nobody we can reach our hand out to when we do have dreams. You gotta fight by yourself. You ain’t got nobody to help you. But that’s why I’m glad I’m coming out of there. Rylo coming out of there. Flo Milli and Yung Bleu coming out of there. Now, all the artists coming up, they got someone to reach out to.”

Check out the full schedule for “The Birdnest Tour” below.

“The Birdnest Tour” dates:

Sept. 26: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

Sept. 28: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 29: Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Oct. 2: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Oct. 5: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Oct. 7: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

Oct. 8: Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Oct. 9: New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Oct. 11: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Oct. 12: Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

Oct. 14: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Oct. 16: Houston, TX — House of Blues

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Oct. 22: San Diego, CA — House of Blues

Oct. 23: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 25: Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Oct. 26: San Francisco, CA — The Midway