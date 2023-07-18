On Thursday (June 13), Fredo blessed the masses with a new single titled “Scoreboard,” which features Tiggs Da Author and is produced by Show N Prove. The track sees the West Londoner rapping about past struggles and current successes.

“I’m from where they don’t make it, but 100 man try, so I don’t ask why they doubtin’ me, I understand why, still, I can’t make a h** wifе when they don’t understand lifе, they only understand price and how my chain cost 100,000 twice, I got paid, then the pain started to trouble me less, they say my name again and again, they’re f**kin’ obsessed, had to learn that success comes with nothin’ but stress, never had breasts, but my chest, that’s a double V-S, pull up in that spaceship like I’m Doctor Who, but everyone and their mom knows I got more than doctors do…”

The accompanying clip for “Scoreboard” comes courtesy of Don Prod and brings viewers to Barbados. There, Fredo and Tiggs catch vibes with a crowd of locals in different locations.

It’s been a couple of years since Fredo liberated his third LP, Independence Day, his first official drop since parting ways with RCA Records. That project contained 14 songs and additional assists from Potter Payper, Clavish, Headie One, and Sus. Since then, the “Money Talks” emcee delivered loose drops like “I’m Back,” “Dave Flow,” and “Everybody Knows.” He’s also appeared on songs like Dave’s “In The Fire” and Stormzy’s “Toxic Trait.”