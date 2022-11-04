It’s been more than a year since Fredo liberated his latest project Independence Day, a 14-track effort with additional features from Potter Payper, Clavish, Headie One, and Sus. Since then, the West London emcee remained largely off the radar, save for an appearance on Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together standout “In The Fire.”

Yesterday (Nov. 3), Fredo marked his official return to wax with the declarative “I’m Back,” which boasts production from CDS and Handz Beatz. The track sees him rapping for more than six minutes about past struggles and current successes:

“I think it’s change, I fear, I said I wouldn’t change, but change is here, businessman, now I change career, I level up, then I go change the gear, so f**k a rainy day, I’ve got money saved for rainy years, but still don’t get me upset ’cause I change ya face with my crazy mates that can’t wait to change the plates, yeah, I came from estates to a place with gates, where I was needing the change, but there’s no change to make, and if it don’t go 160, that’s not my car, before songs, trappers knew my number off by heart…”

“I’m Back” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Suave. Taking a simpler approach, the entire clip is a single shot of Fredo delivering his bars in a black-and-white setting, a move that keeps the attention squarely on the message.

Months prior to Independence Day‘s arrival, Fredo released his sophomore studio LP, Money Can’t Buy Happiness, his last album with RCA Records that contained 11 songs and assists from Dave, Summer Walker, Pop Smoke, and Young Adz. That project both peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and earned Fredo a silver certification. Press play on Fredo’s “I’m Back” video below.