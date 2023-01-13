Yesterday (Jan. 12), Fredo dropped off a new single titled “Dave Flow,” a MASONXBEATS-produced offering that’s named after frequent collaborator Santan Dave. The track sees the West London star delivering some of his best bars to date:

“I call this my Dave flow, it’s elegant, got a brown girl with bread, I call her my DeJ Loaf, she’s intelligent, a 100,000 was a dream, now we callin’ that a stage show, I’m a veteran, name a n**ga livin’ how I’m livin’ that I ain’t better than, had to take a break, now I got new stories, I’m tellin’ ’em, like how Dave lost £63,000 on a bet with me, now I bet he you that he won’t never bet with Fred again, pretty girl with me, she looks heaven-sent, but after all the stuff done, I’m tryna see if I can get in Heaven as a plus one, ’cause Lord knows on earth, all my feelings and my love’s done…”

“Dave Flow” boasts a matching video courtesy of Toxic, which gives viewers a look into Fredo and his crew’s lavish lives, complete with expensive jewelry, supercars, and luxury residences. Tion Wayne, MIST, and the song’s namesake also make cameo appearances throughout.

It’s been a couple of years since Fredo liberated his most recent LP, Independence Day, his first since parting ways with RCA Records. That project consisted of 14 songs and assists from Potter Payper, Clavish, Headie One, and Sus. Months prior to that, the “Funky Friday” rapper blessed the masses with Money Can’t Buy Happiness, which featured the likes of Summer Walker, Young Adz, and Pop Smoke. That offering peaked at No. 2 on the U.K. Official Albums chart and earned a silver certification.

Press play on Fredo‘s “Dave Flow” video below. Hopefully, a new album lies somewhere on the horizon.