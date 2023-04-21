Photo: Cover for Lloyd Banks ‘COTI 3: Pieces Of My Pain’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks has always been deemed as one of the most potent lyricists in the game since his earlier days with G-Unit. Though many see him as overlooked or underrated this day in age, that has not deterred him from cooking up the audio smack like he is used to. Truthfully, it seems as though he is in a different space when it comes to his work ethic these days, and the results always reflect just how much he puts into his craft.

Being a vet in the game now, the Queens rapper has a lot to teach the youngins when it comes to his pen game. Today (April 21), he delivers the third installment of his COTI series, The Course of The Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain.

Banks has been on a prowl musically, and this is the third consecutive year that he dropped off a stellar body of work. Serving as the follow-up to his 2022 The Course of the Inevitable 2 album, COTI 3: Pieces of My Pain holds its own weight and will probably go down as one of his best when the smoke clears. In a Twitter post earlier this month, the former G-Unit rapper raised the anticipation for the LP with his own sentiments. “This is definitely my favorite of the trilogy! For a few reasons. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this smh,” he stated.

Equipped with 16 records, Banks tapped on some of New York’s finest for features: Method Man, Dave East, 38 Spesh, Vado, Tony Yayo and Cormega. Additionally, production credits go to Cartune Beatz, George Getson, Haas Almahdi, V Don and The Jerm. Do yourself a favor and tap in to some quality hip hop on COTI 3: Pieces of My Pain.

