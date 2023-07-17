Victoria Monét is making much noise in 2023, and fans are excited to see what more she has in store. Since announcing the follow-up album to her 2020 project JAGUAR will drop on Aug. 25, Monét has not let up with her fans.

Earlier today (July 17), she teased a surprise in connection to her highly anticipated JAGUAR II. “I have something to tell you today about the album,” she tweeted. Hours later, the Atlanta native revealed the news as the project’s 11-song tracklist. “I present to you: The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST! I’m so happy to finally share this with you!” Monét wrote. “Look at these FEATURES, screaming… What is life? From the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious.”