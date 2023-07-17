Victoria Monét is making much noise in 2023, and fans are excited to see what more she has in store. Since announcing the follow-up album to her 2020 project JAGUAR will drop on Aug. 25, Monét has not let up with her fans.
Earlier today (July 17), she teased a surprise in connection to her highly anticipated JAGUAR II. “I have something to tell you today about the album,” she tweeted. Hours later, the Atlanta native revealed the news as the project’s 11-song tracklist. “I present to you: The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST! I’m so happy to finally share this with you!” Monét wrote. “Look at these FEATURES, screaming… What is life? From the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious.”
I present to you:— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 17, 2023
The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!!✨🤎
I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES 😭😭 screaming..what is life?! 🙌🏾 from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious pic.twitter.com/u21Va3YQae
The announcement came days after she celebrated her first headlining road experience, “The JAGUAR Tour,” selling out online. The talented songwriter took to Twitter to share the news with a poster of all the shows set to be filled with adoring fans. “Y’all, my mind is BLOWN!” the “Moment” singer shared. “You sold out this entire tour in minutes. I’m gonna cry! You are the absolute best! I did not expect all this, but I’m so happy you really like me. I love you, and I absolutely can’t wait to see you/meet you all in person — cheers to the tribe. We sold out our first tour, baby. Thank you, God. Thank you, team. Thank you, YOU!”
Y’all my mind is BLOWN!!! 😭 you sold out this entire tour in minutes I’m gonna cryyyyy! 😪🤧🤗🥵😍🥹— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 14, 2023
You are the absolute best!! I did not expect all this but I’m so happy you really like me 😂🥹🥹 I love you and I absolutely can’t wait to see you/meet you all in person 🤎… pic.twitter.com/KZgGxVn4pz
In a previous post, the star revealed that her hit single “On My Mama” was the last of three songs she planned on releasing before her upcoming album drops. Regarding her global experience, Monét is expected to start her tour on Sept. 6 in Detroit, Michigan. She recently added an extra date in London for Nov. 15, which will serve as the last show for her tour.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Blxst connects with Remble for "child of GOD"
Mahalia drops off a new visual for "Ready"
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it
The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.