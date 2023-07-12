This Friday (July 14), Mahalia will unveil her sophomore studio LP, IRL, a 13-song body of work with assists from Joyce Wrice, JoJo, Stormzy, Destin Conrad, and Kojey Radical. On Friday (July 7), she delivered another visual from the forthcoming effort for “Ready,” a JD. Reid and Benjamin Hart-produced offering that sees her opening up about the ups and downs of her current life.

“You thought I was finished, you thought time was up, secretly I did too, two years I been missin’, left you with an album, now look at this, I made two, huh, tryna stay stable is hard when I’m tryna keep my place at the table, yeah, no matter how I’m feeling, gotta take a minute to celebrate my winnings…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Oliver Kane. Keeping things simple, a single shot shows Mahalia singing as stylists appear to fix her hair and makeup throughout.

IRL will follow the British star’s 2019 debut, LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which boasted contributions Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. The well-received effort peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart. Since then, Mahalia kept her fans fed with the EPs Isolation Tapes and Letter to Ur Ex, along with loose drops like “Jealous” with Rico Nasty, “Roadside” with AJ Tracey, and “Bag Of You.” She could also be heard on songs like Kranium’s “Proud,” Col3trane’s “Pretty,” Headie One’s “You/Me,” Pa Salieu’s “Energy,” and RAYE’s “Five Star Hotels.”

Press play on “Ready” and check out the full tracklisting for IRL below.