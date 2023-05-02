Yesterday (May 1), Mahalia celebrated her 25th birthday by announcing her forthcoming album, titled IRL, is officially on the way. Paired with the news was a brand new live performance of “Terms & Conditions,” the project’s lead single. With the support of her talented band, the British songstress effortlessly delivered her lyrics about setting high dating standards:

“If you want my love, then let’s discuss the man you’re required to be, if you tell me lies, you get three strikes/ There’s no coming back, boy, please, if you look at her, consider bridges burned/ You could call it petty, but see, if you want a position, these are my terms and conditions/ Hey, hello, hi, how you doin’ boy? Yeah, I’m doing fine/ Said you wanna be somethin’ in my life, baby, are you sure you wanna cross that line?”

“It’s almost like a love letter to myself whilst being a warning to others,” said Mahalia via press release about the track. “It’s all about setting boundaries and deciding what things I would no longer compromise on.”

On Twitter, the “Sober” singer provided more context about the new visual in particular. She confirmed she wasn’t feeling her best physically, but was still able to put on a show. “Even with a stuffy nose, this is one of my favorite performances I’ve ever done. Watch it now,” she wrote.

Mahalia unveiled her most recent EP, Letter To Ur Ex, back in October 2022. The short and sweet project spanned just five tracks and told a love story from different perspectives. Prior to that was her 2019 sophomore LP, LOVE AND COMPROMISE, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

