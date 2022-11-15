Last month, Mahalia unveiled her most recent EP, Letter To Ur Ex. The short and sweet project spanned just five tracks and told a love story from different perspectives. Over the weekend, she decided it was already time for an official follow-up and she released “Bag Of You.” The new offering arrived paired with an Oliver Kane-directed visual that sees the British songstress enjoying a peaceful day at the beach as she sings her descriptive lyrics:

“Coffee and a morning kiss for breakfast, eye to eye, you’re playin’ with my necklace/ My God, that smile is so infectious, baby, baby, I don’t, I don’t wanna think about it/ When you’re not there layin’ on my couch, yeah, I hear the silence gettin’ louder (Louder) and louder (Louder)/ I’m sorry if I come off like I’m needy”

Leading up to the release, the “Simmer” singer took a moment to open up about some things that have been on her mind that inspired the record. “I wanna have a little chat about some things. First of all, being on your own. I used to be terrified of being alone,” she wrote on Instagram just before announcing the song. She then delved into the detailed journey of finding peace in her solitude. “I had to fall in love with myself again to really be open to accepting somebody else’s love. Anyway, here I am now, truly in a state of acceptance and belief in myself and in my heart,” she concluded.

Mahalia liberated her sophomore LP, LOVE AND COMPROMISE, back in 2019, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from Burna Boy, Terrace Martin, Hamzaa, Lucky Daye, and Ella Mai. She shared Isolation Tapes in 2020, which came with three unreleased cuts for fans to enjoy.

Be sure to press play on Mahalia’s brand new music video for “Bag Of You” down below.