On July 14, Mahalia will liberate her sophomore LP, IRL, a 13-song body of work led by the April drop “Terms and Conditions.” Last Thursday (June 8), the British songstress unveiled another single titled “Cheat,” which features New England star JoJo and is aimed at men who are disloyal within their relationships.

“You swear you’re innocent, but that’s not the case, you’ve got that guilt written all over your face, you busybody, you can’t stay in one place, you were out romancing, and now you’re asking for one more chance, I’ma give you one more, one more minute, get up out here, take all your s**t, I’m about to reach my limit, boy, please, tell me that girl is just a friend, make me believe in you and then you do it again, you hurt me again and again, once a cheat, always a cheat…”

“Cheat” was accompanied by a matching visual that comes courtesy of Boma Iluma. Taking on a plot somewhat reminiscent of Brandy and Monica‘s “The Boy Is Mine” clip, viewers can see Mahalia and JoJo coming to the realization that they’re dating the same man. They eventually team up to teach their mutual love interest a lesson.

Check out the video for “Cheat.” In related news, this October will see Mahalia hit the road for her “In Real Life Tour” in support of the aforementioned album. The full schedule for that can also be found below.

“In Real Life Tour” dates:

Oct. 8: Leeds, U.K. — O2 Academy

Oct. 10: Glasgow, U.K. — SWG3 Galvanizers

Oct. 11: Manchester, U.K. — Academy

Oct. 13: Dublin, IE — Vicar Street

Oct. 14: Belfast, U.K. — Mandela Hall

Oct. 16: Bristol, U.K. — O2 Academy

Oct. 19: London, U.K. — Eventim Apollo

Oct. 20: Birmingham, U.K. — O2 Academy

Oct. 31: Paris, FR — Trianon

Nov. 1: Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso

Nov. 2: Brussels, BE — La Madeleine

Nov. 4: Cologne, DE — Gebäude 9

Nov. 5: Utrecht, NL — Ronda

Nov. 7: Berlin, DE — Columbia Theatre