Since the release of his Kollect Kall EP in April, Mozzy hasn’t been wasting any time with getting new music to the masses. Following the June drop “10 Percent,” today (July 11) sees him deliver another track titled “Count Time,” a booming cut filled with some of the Sacramento talent’s hardest bars to date.

“Wake his a** up like it’s count time, watch him about face, they see the Moz‘ bomin’, stomach growlin, I’ma show up during chow time, ’cause this Cuban and this pendant put me down 100…”

The accompanying clip for “Count Time” shows Mozzy riding through the streets with a woman in a Slingshot. His crew isn’t far behind, as viewers can spot a large convoy of dirt bikes and four-wheelers in tow. In one humorous blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment, the “Pricetag” rapper even breaks out his best Michael Jackson move for the cameras.

It’s been a year since the arrival of Survivor’s Guilt, an album that kept Mozzy’s fans situated during his highly publicized prison stint. That project boasted 15 cuts and assists from EST Gee, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and more. Prior to that, he released the critically acclaimed Untreated Trauma and teamed up with YG for the joint LP Kommunity Service in 2021.

Mozzy has always remained open about mental health and dealing with past issues internally in his music. As previously reported by REVOLT, he spoke on how he keeps negative stress at bay during an interview with “The Breakfast Club.”

“The music is my therapy. That’s what’s therapeutic to me,” he stated. “I jump on the freeway, fire up, and just black out. [I] cry to particular songs I function with heavy… It’s just my outlet, and I know a lot of people don’t have that outlet and they might turn it into a negative versus a positive.”

Press play on “Count Time” below.