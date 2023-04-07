Today (April 7), fans are able to check out Mozzy’s new EP Kollect Kall, which consists of six tracks and assists from E Mozzy, Celly Ru, Baby Money, and YFN Lucci — the last of whom appeared on the standout “WE ACTIVE.” Produced by Rippa On The Beat, “WE ACTIVE” sees the collaborators addressing anyone who chooses to cut a corner or break the rules in the proverbial quest for success.

“How you get up on that stand, you ain’t no man, n**ga, aye, how you get up on this load when you ain’t play ’em, nigga, damn, n**ga, I’m sayin’ though, thought we was brother bruddas, behind you, would’ve easily dropped a hundred of ’em, behind you, would’ve set it down like this time it’s nuttin’, you don’t love me like you say, you wouldn’t slide for nuttin’, when brodie died, you wasn’t trippin’, you got high for youngin’…”

“WE ACTIVE” now sees a matching visual that comes courtesy of SupaDope and was filmed before both rappers were incarcerated. Viewers can see them enjoying a smoke and counting money in what appears to be a warehouse.

Mozzy‘s forward movement has been unstoppable, much in part thanks to critically acclaimed releases like Gangland Landlord, Beyond Bulletproof, Untreated Trauma, and Survivor’s Guilt. In February of 2022, the Sacramento star announced his partnership with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and contributed to the CMG compilation Gangsta Art.

Currently, Mozzy is serving time in California’s USP Atwater for a federal gun case. Not long after turning himself in to authorities, his team shared a statement for fans and peers.

“Life comes at you fast,” it said. “Sometimes, s**t gets real and you gotta take that deal. It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

Press play on “WE ACTIVE” below.