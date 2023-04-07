Photo: Cover art for Mozzy’s ‘KOLLECT KALL’ EP
By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

It looks like the CMG (Collective Music Group) takeover is still in full effect. With the second quarter of 2023 in motion, Mozzy does not let his incarceration stop the music from seeing the light of day. Although he has always been a menace with the raps, Mozzy started to apply extra pressure after Kendrick Lamar gave him a nod at the 60th Grammy Awards.

The Sacramento rapper has released consistent heat for over a decade now. Many would say that he is one of the hardest artists to come from the west coast today. While he might be overlooked by some to a degree, that will not stop him from delivering quality street music every time. Today (Apr. 7), he unleashes his KOLLECT KALL EP.

KOLLECT KALL serves as Mozzy’s 21st EP and the follow up to Survivor’s Guilt. In 2022, the CMG rapper hit a fork in the road when he turned himself into the feds to serve a one year sentence. He plead guilty to a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Starting his sentence last July, we are now only a few months away from Mozzy’s official return home.

Even though we might have to wait a while for his next full length project, Mozzy came right on time to deliver this new EP to hold fans over until then. He announced the project ahead of his latest single, “Free All The Lifers” along with a brief trailer that includes a phone call from him. “The double back activity in full effect. Sayin’ until then, the call is collect, n**ga. Emancipation proclamation, free the gang way,” he says in the recording.

Fans will continue to scream “Free Mozzy” until it is backwards. For now, tap into his KOLLECT KALL EP.

<div style=”position: relative; padding-bottom: 100%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%;”><iframe src=”https://embed.tidal.com/albums/286350571?layout=gridify” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen style=”position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 1px; min-height: 100%; margin: 0 auto;”></iframe></div>

