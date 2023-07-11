CHIKA has been hospitalized after suffering kidney failure, marking it the second time she’s needed medical care within the last 30 days.

On Sunday (July 9), the Montgomery rapper took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself posing in a blue hospital gown with an IV in her arm. “Been in the ICU twice in the past month, and it’s so friggin’ boring that I have resorted to taking prison photos. Enjoy. Album in a couple [of] [weeks],” CHIKA wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of the post, fans began to come up with their own theories about her hospital visits. The 26-year-old cleared up all the rumors with a few clap backs. “You know you can spend [three] days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor, right?” she replied to a critic. “Please shut the f**k up, I had kidney failure.” CHIKA continued to post in the comment section, “Before any stupid a** clingons start yapping about karma, I hope you know you’re saying chronically ill people did something to *deserve* getting sick. Shut the f**k up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIKA 🏆 (@chikalogy)

The “My Power” hitmaker has always been honest about her medical and mental health issues. As previously reported by REVOLT, in March of 2022, she admitted that she almost committed suicide. “I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because I don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. That’s the thing about having a f**ked up brain. No matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. It’s draining [and] sad,” she wrote on Instagram.

CHIKA added, “It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way, the quickest way, [and] the painless way. I am tired of myself too. I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried because I failed the last time I tried. Save your emotions for when I succeed. It will be the first time I got what I wanted in its entirety. The first time I’ll be okay having no help. The one thing I was capable of doing on my own.”