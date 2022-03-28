By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  03.28.2022

After sharing a disturbing social media post over the weekend, CHIKA let her fans know that she is okay. On Sunday (March 27), the Alabama rapper hopped on Twitter to ease concerns regarding her well-being.

“Alive. wanna go home,” she tweeted. “Leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family.” “I just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay,” she continued before expressing her gratitude for the prayers and well wishes sent her way. “I appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

CHIKA’s update comes after she shared a note that seemingly alluded to suicidal thoughts. “i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. no matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. it’s draining & sad,” she wrote. “it looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

She continued, “I am tired of myself too. I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried because I failed the last time I tried. Save your emotions for when I succeed. It will be the first time I got what I wanted in its entirety. The first time I’ll be okay having no help. The one thing I was capable of doing on my own.”

CHIKA’s post drew concern from fans and fellow celebrities, including Latto and Kehlani, and even sparked a wellness check, according to TMZ. When authorities arrived at her North Hollywood, however, she was not at home.

Since updating fans of her current condition, the rapper shut down rumors that she was depressed because of social media. She insisted that “nobody understands how I am feeling,” and assured supporters that her posts “are not a cry for fucking help.”

Our prayers are with CHIKA. See her posts below.

