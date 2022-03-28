After sharing a disturbing social media post over the weekend, CHIKA let her fans know that she is okay. On Sunday (March 27), the Alabama rapper hopped on Twitter to ease concerns regarding her well-being.

“Alive. wanna go home,” she tweeted. “Leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family.” “I just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay,” she continued before expressing her gratitude for the prayers and well wishes sent her way. “I appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

CHIKA’s update comes after she shared a note that seemingly alluded to suicidal thoughts. “i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. no matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. it’s draining & sad,” she wrote. “it looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

She continued, “I am tired of myself too. I don’t need anyone feeling bad or worried because I failed the last time I tried. Save your emotions for when I succeed. It will be the first time I got what I wanted in its entirety. The first time I’ll be okay having no help. The one thing I was capable of doing on my own.”

CHIKA’s post drew concern from fans and fellow celebrities, including Latto and Kehlani, and even sparked a wellness check, according to TMZ. When authorities arrived at her North Hollywood, however, she was not at home.

Since updating fans of her current condition, the rapper shut down rumors that she was depressed because of social media. She insisted that “nobody understands how I am feeling,” and assured supporters that her posts “are not a cry for fucking help.”

Our prayers are with CHIKA. See her posts below.

alive. wanna go home. — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 27, 2022

leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks. — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 27, 2022

talking to a depressed person about god is like asking someone with a migraine if they’ve tried tylenol it’s patronizing and unhelpful, pls go the fuck away — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 28, 2022

im not trying to be mean or shit on the people who are concerned but nobody understands how i am feeling. there is little solace in the words being sent my way. i just want to go. — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 28, 2022

people are going to say “stay offline” or “someone check on her” or “take her phone” and that shit is laughable bc that’s the entire fucking point. i have no one. i don’t care about being judged right now. this is not a cry for fucking help. — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 28, 2022

and to the fucking idiots who think everything is for attention, tell that to the fucking hospital bills i have to pay now. tell that to the puncture wounds in my arms. tell that to the meds in my system. you guys are so wrapped up in clout, you think wanting to die is marketing. — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 28, 2022

THE INTERNET IS NOT WHY THE FUCK I AM DEPRESSED YOU DENSE PIECE OF SHIT. I NEVER EVEN ALLUDED TO BEING DEPRESSED BECAUSE OF THE FUCKING INTERNET. STOP THINKING YOU KNOW WHY PEOPLE ARE UPSET. FUCK YOU. https://t.co/BBNFl8aIVc — SNEAKY CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 28, 2022