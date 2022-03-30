CHIKA is taking some time away from social media to focus on her mental health. In tweets shared to her Twitter account on Wednesday (March 30), the Alabama rapper announced the social media hiatus but not without apologizing to the people who’ve sent her uplifting messages in the last few days.

“i’m sorry for lashing out to people who tried to send love,” she explained. “the mind has a sick way of making you feel like everyone is against you when they are not. i’ve felt alone for such a long time so the feeling of arms wrapped around me, trying to uplift me is foreign.” She also apologized for being a trigger to others, adding that “it doesn’t feel good to be the person unearthing so many people’s unspoken pain.”

In her posts, CHIKA made it a point to clarify that her current emotions are unrelated to social media but admitted that being on the internet has had a negative effect on her well-being. As a result, she’s decided to take a well-needed break and get some real help.

“i know i need tangible help and support, so that is my priority right now,” she penned. “please take care of yourselves and each other. life is not fun or easy, but hopefully it can be at least ‘doable.’ love you. see you soon.”

CHIKA has been on the minds of many since she shared a concerning post over the weekend. In the note, she detailed her sadness and what appeared to be her attempt at suicide. “i went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain. no matter how much pain you’re in, there will always be something holding you back. it’s draining & sad,” she wrote. “it looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way.”

Fans have been flooding her with support and prayers since.

See CHIKA’s tweets below.

