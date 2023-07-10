Nicki Minaj was living out her dreams as she attended the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, California yesterday (July 9).

The Queens rapper has made Barbie a part of her brand throughout her entire career. She features on the new Warner Bros movie’s soundtrack alongside Ice Spice with their hit “Barbie World” and while on the red carpet she spoke with Entertainment Tonight and reflected on the “full circle” moment. “I’m so excited to be here and be part of this entire moment. And, I’m glad that they thought of me because I’m excited just like everyone else is excited to see this movie,” Nicki Minaj told the media outlet. “I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career, so it’s a very full circle moment for me,” she added.

Later on during the interview, the “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker revealed how the “Barbie World” single was created. “There were a couple of songs I didn’t love,” she said. “And then this ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum so the one that they sent me, I loved and I jumped on it right away.” You can check out snippets from the interview below.

🚨 CALLING ALL BARBZ 🚨 Nicki Minaj says it's a "full circle moment" to attend the #Barbie World Premiere in Los Angeles. 💖 pic.twitter.com/CnAjQ8FBf2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

It's #Barbie tingz. 💖 Nicki Minaj reveals how her iconic "Barbie World" track for #BarbieTheAlbum came to be. pic.twitter.com/HkhZsaZzTO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 10, 2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 23, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released their highly anticipated “Barbie World,” which samples Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.” The song gained huge success on the Billboard charts as it peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 3 on U.S. Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs, No. 37 on U.S. Mainstream Top 40 and No. 25 on the U.S Rhythmic chart. This collaboration with Ice Spice came after Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to the Bronx rapper’s single “Princess Diana” in April.

The Barbie movie features Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kate McKinnon and more. It is set to be released in theaters on Friday, July 21.