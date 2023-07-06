An Alabama family demands a local police department release their bodycam footage after their loved one died following a police-involved incident.

On Sunday (July 2), relatives mourned the loss of 36-year-old Jawan Dallas. That night, Mobile police officers responded to a call about a residential burglary in progress around 9:45 p.m. Once on the scene, authorities reportedly found two men, CNN said. While attempting to identify the individuals, one of them, Jawan, allegedly tried to flee, law enforcement shared on July 4.

Officers claimed the Mobile man “physically resisted” when police proceeded to apprehend him. A news release noted one of the cops deployed his taser to “gain compliance,” but the initial stun “failed to have any effect.” Police alleged Jawan tried to grab the stun gun from the officer. Once the cop regained control of it, authorities tased Jawan again.

“Following standard protocol, medical personnel were called to the scene to evaluate,” police shared. According to the outlet, Jawan experienced a medical emergency. First responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. “We are currently awaiting several reports as a part of this investigation to assist with determining the exact cause of death,” the release mentioned.

Mobile Police Cpl. Katrina H. Frazier informed CNN that the officers involved in the tragic incident are on administrative leave. Today (July 6), in a news conference, Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Jawan’s family, spoke on the encounter. He claimed Jawan was an innocent bystander, and several witnesses reported to his firm that the Mobile man was “nowhere near an alleged burglary.”

“He had no reason to speak to them because… he wasn’t a suspect of any crime. There was no probable cause he was involved in any crime,” Daniels said. Jawan’s mother, Christine Dallas, also spoke about her son’s passing and his manner of death. “My son shouldn’t have left here this way,” she said. “If he was sick or something, I can understand it, but for him to be tased to death, beat, or whatever — is not right.” Daniels revealed the family submitted a request to view body camera video of the incident with Mobile’s mayor, chief of staff, city clerk, and city attorney.