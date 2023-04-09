Lance Reddick’s family says early reports of the actor’s cause of death have not been authenticated by an autopsy, despite information about his death certificate being released.

As previously reported, “The Wire” standout was found dead inside his Studio City, California, home on March 17. At the time, representatives said he appeared to have passed away due to natural causes. However, on April 6, TMZ was the first to report that a Los Angeles coroner’s death certificate revealed Reddick’s cause of death was due to ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

That same day, Reddick’s longtime family attorney, James Hornstein, issued a statement disputing the early diagnosis. “The coroner’s statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions,” said Hornstein. He did not clarify if or when an autopsy will be performed.

He went on to explain that the “Fringe” cast member lived a healthy lifestyle that contradicts any concern about heart issues. “Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” added the attorney. “He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietitian was monitoring his every meal.”

Reddick’s sudden passing was a shock to fans and his industry peers, especially the cast of his latest project, John Wick: Chapter 4. The film’s star, Keanu Reeves, remembered his friend as a remarkable artist. “We worked together on four films over 10 years,” Reeves told People at the March 20 premiere in Los Angeles. “He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity.” Reeves and other members of the cast paid tribute to their co-star by wearing blue ribbons in his honor.