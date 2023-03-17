Lance Reddick, the actor known for his portrayal of Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit series “The Wire,” has passed away. The sad news was shared today (March 17) via TMZ.

California officials confirmed the 60-year-old’s body was found around 9:30 this morning in his home in Studio City, a suburb of Los Angeles. While it is too soon for an autopsy to reveal the reason for his death, sources say his passing appears to be related to natural causes. Reddick was active on social media this week, seemingly in good spirits as he shared a selfie and had an upcoming talk show television appearance scheduled for next week.

In the clip he shared to social media, Reddick smiled as he sang, “And the beat goes on” with his dogs barking in the background. TMZ noted that this was right around the time the John Wick: Chapter 4 star should have been in New York City promoting the upcoming film; however, he was noticeably absent and did not clarify why. While completing a press tour for the movie, he was set to appear as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s self-titled daytime television show next week. Reddick plays Charon in the saga.

Just yesterday (March 16), he shared another snap smiling with four of his four-legged friends. He included his fur babies in a promotion for the film: “On screen and off, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. Official Hard Rock makes it easy with a full line of John Wick movie dog swag available at Hard Rock Hotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at Hard Rock Hotel NYC to support Animal League. Check out my story for more information.” Word of his passing has spread quickly. “Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” one fan tweeted. In addition to the aforementioned projects, he also starred in Resident Evil, White House Down and “American Horror Story,” among others.

See tributes below.

Lance Reddick was such an underrated talent. RIP King 😢 pic.twitter.com/750yFKAtn7 — Dominicc Hardy (@ThaDangerousOne) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dw3aJU3sQw — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60. pic.twitter.com/bjmxmIHTeZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2023

lance reddick is gone before one of his final performances comes out where we see him play king of the gods, as zeus, and it’s going to take on a whole new meaning now. rest in peace to a an immensely talented man. pic.twitter.com/Zm2MrZJpkD — M. (@houseofphoton) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was one of one. It doesn’t get better than his performance as Lt. Daniels in The Wire, he will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/U3rvl6qKQc — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 17, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Commander Zavala's voice actor Lance Reddick has passed away, TMZ reports. RIP. pic.twitter.com/GXYeJZMPlb — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 17, 2023

Rest in Peace, Lance Reddick. You are so loved. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aWxdpjRj6y — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) March 17, 2023