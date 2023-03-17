Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lance Reddick, the actor known for his portrayal of Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit series “The Wire,” has passed away. The sad news was shared today (March 17) via TMZ.

California officials confirmed the 60-year-old’s body was found around 9:30 this morning in his home in Studio City, a suburb of Los Angeles. While it is too soon for an autopsy to reveal the reason for his death, sources say his passing appears to be related to natural causes. Reddick was active on social media this week, seemingly in good spirits as he shared a selfie and had an upcoming talk show television appearance scheduled for next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

In the clip he shared to social media, Reddick smiled as he sang, “And the beat goes on” with his dogs barking in the background. TMZ noted that this was right around the time the John Wick: Chapter 4 star should have been in New York City promoting the upcoming film; however, he was noticeably absent and did not clarify why. While completing a press tour for the movie, he was set to appear as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s self-titled daytime television show next week. Reddick plays Charon in the saga.

Just yesterday (March 16), he shared another snap smiling with four of his four-legged friends. He included his fur babies in a promotion for the film: “On screen and off, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. Official Hard Rock makes it easy with a full line of John Wick movie dog swag available at Hard Rock Hotels Unleashed locations, and a very special #NationalPuppyDay event at Hard Rock Hotel NYC to support Animal League. Check out my story for more information.” Word of his passing has spread quickly. “Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” one fan tweeted. In addition to the aforementioned projects, he also starred in Resident Evil, White House Down and “American Horror Story,” among others.

See tributes below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  03.16.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled 'LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  03.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson's friends reportedly laughed and asked to be taken to dinner after her death

By Cierra Jones
  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  03.15.2023
