Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, veteran actor Lance Reddick passed away at the age of 60 on March 17. His death was unexpected, as he was scheduled to appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” the following week to promote his new film John Wick: Chapter 4.

Today (April 6), TMZ released details of his untimely passing. According to a death certificate obtained by the outlet, Reddick died from Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. The Resident Evil actor was found in his home in Studio City, a suburb of Los Angeles, California. The night before his passing, he was active on social media and seemingly in a good mood.

His wife, Stephanie Reddick, called 911 after finding her husband on the ground in the backyard of their home. He has since been cremated. At the Los Angeles premiere for the latest John Wick installment, Lance’s co-stars remembered him by wearing blue ribbons. “He was a beautiful, special person… A person of dignity and grace. I just feel really honored and grateful that I had a chance to have met him, and worked with him,” Keanu Reeves, star of the franchise, said that evening.

Reeves and film director Chad Stahelski also released a joint statement in his memory. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly,” they said of the actor who portrayed Continental Hotel concierge Charon in the franchise. Lance was known for his work in HBO’s hit series “The Wire” as Cedric Daniels as well. The Baltimore, Maryland native also voiced the role of Commander Zavala in the online game “Destiny 2.”

