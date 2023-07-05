Jazmine Sullivan continues to blow fans away with her soulful R&B voice. Her latest offering came at the 2023 Macy’s Fireworks show in New York City.

On July 4, many gathered to witness the experience featuring artists from different genres. Along with the “Need U Bad” singer, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, LL Cool J, and more hit the event’s stage. The annual celebration also honored trailblazers, including the late rock ‘n roll legend Tina Turner, ABC7 shared.

Today (June 5), Sullivan posted a clip on social media of her performance at the event. “Thanks, Macy’s Fireworks [and] NBC, for having me! Special thanks to Ray Chew for the beautiful arrangement!” Sullivan wrote on Instagram. “Black national anthem.”