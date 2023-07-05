Earlier today (July 5), officials from Acrisure Stadium announced that Beyoncé‘s planned “Renaissance World Tour” stop at the Pittsburgh venue is cancelled. “Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3 Pittsburgh stop… will not be taking place,” the message stated before assuring attendees that refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

Back in June, Beyoncé wrapped the European leg of said tour, which began in May and is set to make a stop in Toronto, Canada for multiple shows over the upcoming weekend (July 8 and 9). The big excursion will then continue throughout the United States until October.

As previously reported by REVOLT, today also marks the launch of RENAISSANCE Flagship, an installation on the third floor of Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto. During its weeklong setup, fans will be able to purchase merchandise that ranges from apparel to art books. “We at Holt Renfrew are thrilled and honored to be the home to the RENAISSANCE Flagship in Toronto. At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change,” said Holt Renfrew President/CEO Sebastian Picardo in a statement provided by Hollywood Reporter. “We truly believe that the RENAISSANCE Flagship is an incomparable illustration of this spirit. We can’t wait to welcome all to this unforgettable experience in partnership with one of the greatest icons in entertainment.”

Back in 2022, the Destiny’s Child alum returned with her seventh studio LP, RENAISSANCE, which was said to be the first act of an ongoing series. The project consisted of 16 songs with additional contributions from BEAM, Grace Jones, Tems, The-Dream, Skrillex, Tricky Stewart, and more. In addition to receiving universal acclaim, RENAISSANCE became Beyoncé’s seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 332,000 first-week album-equivalent units and earned a platinum certification.