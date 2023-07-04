Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  07.04.2023

A Subway sandwich shop in Georgia is facing a world of backlash after making an insensitive joke to promote one of their menu items. As previously reported by REVOLT, last month, a submarine carrying five passengers on an underwater expedition to see the sunken Titanic imploded, instantly killing those aboard.

Yesterday (July 3), news began to circulate about an inappropriate Subway sign mocking the situation. “Our subs don’t implode” was the message seen from the fast food franchise along Highway 21 in Rincon, Georgia. In an article published today (July 4) by Atlanta news station WSB-TV, the outlet noted that management has since removed the crude placard and refused to comment further on the issue.

News of the obscene Subway sign spread quickly and has reached the United Kingdom. British online newspaper The Independent obtained a statement from the company that read: “We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business.” Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teen son, Suleman Dawood, were killed on the doomed submarine after it went missing on June 18.

Last month, Azmeh Dawood, Shahzada’s sister, claimed her nephew was “terrified” to go on the trip. She said the only reason Suleman went was because his dad wanted to do the activity, and the excursion fell on Father’s Day weekend. “I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath… It’s been crippling, to be honest,” she told NBC News in a phone interview. The heartbroken relative added, “I feel disbelief. It’s an unreal situation… I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them.”

