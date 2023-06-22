The missing submarine carrying five passengers to see the remnants of the 1912 shipwrecked Titanic is believed to have run out of oxygen. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (June 18), a group who paid approximately $250,000 per ticket for the excursion lost contact with their carrier vessel less than two hours after going underwater.

For days, multiple government agencies have worked together to pinpoint where the submarine could be. At the start of each trip to the Titanic, the sub is supposed to be supplied with 96 hours of oxygen. According to NBC News, that amount was expected to be used up just before 7:10 a.m. ET today (June 22). From Cardi B to Nicki Minaj, people across the nation have been glued to the story. “I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme backup plans… with your son. Not saying it’s fake, but the way y’all run the same clips in media not even working on the average minds anymore… all types of stuff going on in the world. Y’all headlining with no real info,” Meek Mill tweeted yesterday.

NBC News identified the passengers on the quest to see the sunken Titanic as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company behind the mission; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood. The vessel was last seen about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Per Deadline, tonight at 7 p.m., Britain’s Channel 5 will air “Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea,” a program produced by ITN. “Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity,” Ian Rumsey, managing director of content at ITN, shared. “This [program] will chart everything from the exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.”

