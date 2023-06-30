Photo: Screenshot from Jay Rock’s “Eastside” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

On Tuesday (June 27), Jay Rock marked his return with a new single titled “Eastside,” a hard-hitting cut that features Kal Banx. Today (June 30), the Top Dawg Entertainment talent unloaded an official visual for the track, which gave listeners an idea of what takes place in one of Los Angeles’ infamous neighborhoods.

“Where you from? Ain’t heard of it, show me ‘fore you owe me, lil’ h**, we ain’t bool, b**ch, f**k with me, my mood switch, s**t, whip a n**ga a** ’til my hand hurt, pull that yoppa out and see who leg work, Eastside be the Mecca, b**ch, don’t ever get it backwards, Eastside like to bang, Eastside got that dope, Eastside like to drink, Eastside f**ked your h**, this ain’t what you think, this ain’t what you want…”

Directed by Omar Jones, the accompanying clip brings the song’s lyrics to life in vivid fashion, beginning with a beatdown by an unknown individual who entered into the wrong area. Other brawls, shootouts, and sexual romps continue to take place throughout.

It’s been five years since Jay Rock liberated his third studio LP, Redemption, a critically acclaimed effort with big collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, J. Cole, Jeremih, Mozzy, and more. Since then, the “King’s Dead” rapper made the occasional appearance on songs like Lil Wayne’s “Bing James,” REASON’s “Is What It Is,” Juicy J’s “MEMPHIS TO LA,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “True Story.”

In a past interview with Okayplayer, Rock opened up about where he feels TDE stands within hip hop. “We’re the best. We’re the best in the business,” he stated. “We’re up there. We there, couple million records sold, what else is there to talk about? Like I said, this is only the beginning for us though.”

Press play on Eastside Johnny’s latest drop below.

