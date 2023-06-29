It’s been five years since Jay Rock liberated his third studio LP, Redemption, a critically acclaimed effort that saw assists from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future, J. Cole, Jeremih, and Mozzy across 15 tracks. Since then, the Cali star made the occasional appearance on songs like Lil Wayne’s “Bing James,” Problem’s “Nothin,” Juicy J’s “MEMPHIS TO LA,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “True Story.”
On Tuesday (June 27), the TDE-signed artist returned with a new single titled “Eastside,” which features Kal Banx. As the title suggests, the aggressive cut heavily refers to Rock‘s old stomping grounds.
“Eastside got that dope, b**ch, I’m servin’ it, Bent’ GT, I’m swervin’ it, tell me what’s the word, lil’ b**ch? F**k what you heard and s**t, hood tat’ on me permanent, where you from? Ain’t heard of it, show me ‘fore you owe me, lil’ h**, we ain’t bool, b**ch, f**k with me, my mood switch, s**t, whip a n**ga a** ’til my hand hurt, pull that yoppa out and see who leg work, Eastside be the mecca, b**ch, don’t ever get it backwards…”
In an interview with Bootleg Kev (above), Rock opened up about his forthcoming body of work. “The new album is great. Everybody’s like, ‘Man, what’s been taking you so long?’ The fans been beating me up on Instagram and all that,” he admitted. “It’s just about making good quality music. I’m tryna do an album like my last one, where you ain’t gotta skip s**t.”
He continued, “People know who I am. It’s Jay Rock. I can rap circles around a lot of people. The hits is crazy. They’re knockout blows, for sure. I’ve just been taking my time. I don’t want to come out sounding like everybody else.”
Press play on “Eastside” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Wiz Khalifa delivers new visual for "Swole Life"
Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"
Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!