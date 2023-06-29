OceanGate Expeditions has been getting plenty of publicity lately, but all press isn’t good press. As previously reported by REVOLT, the company, known for taking tourists on deep sea trips to the Titanic, recently lost five passengers on a deadly excursion and has been making headlines ever since.

Almost two weeks ago, Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner of Action Aviation; French dive expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teen son, Suleman Dawood, journeyed to the depths of the sea to see the sunken Titanic. Sadly, just hours into their tour, their vessel imploded, instantly killing the group. The search for the sub lasted for days before the information of their deaths was made public.

Still, OceanGate’s website is currently advertising trips to the Titanic. The company describes one of the experts available to assist on the adventure as “a renowned Titanic expert, having led six expeditions to the Titanic wreck site and lectured at numerous Titanic exhibitions around the world. He’s known as ‘Titanic’s Greatest Explorer.'” The problem with this claim is that the individual is Nargeolet, one of the passengers who died during the ill-fated experience. There’s even an eight-day trip that was scheduled to end today (June 29) that departed from St. John’s Island in Newfoundland, Canada that explores the North Atlantic.

Before news of the implosion broke, officials already considered the passengers dead as their submarine was only equipped with 96 hours of oxygen. Last week, OceanGate released a statement that read, in part, “We now believe that [the group], [has] sadly been lost. These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew… This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.”