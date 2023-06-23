Just when OceanGate thought their troubles couldn’t get bigger, they did. As previously reported by REVOLT, they are the company responsible for giving tourists the opportunity to go on deep sea explorations to view the Titanic. This week, five passengers took a sub to see the historic shipwreck and never returned.
Today (June 23), news broke that as the five individuals were missing, OceanGate Expeditions listed a job posting for a submersible pilot on its website. Yesterday (June 22), the business’ CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French dive expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet were declared dead after the submarine they traveled in to see the Titanic imploded.
OceanGate is already hiring to replace their technician that died this weekend. Don’t kill yourself for a job that would immediately replace you… pic.twitter.com/bzxvAgJeqR
— drew (@DrewSimsOhio) June 23, 2023
According to The New York Post, the role OceanGate desired to fill was for a “Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician.” The ad read: “We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations.” Social media users were stunned by the timing of the posting.
“OceanGate is already hiring to replace their technician that died this weekend. Don’t kill yourself for a job that would immediately replace you,” one person tweeted with a screenshot of the job description. Another person who agreed with that user’s sentiments added, “Prioritize yourself and your health.” The search for the next Titanic expedition employee has been suspended. The New York Post noted that the ad has been taken down, and the company’s main offices in Washington state are closed indefinitely. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” the company said, in part, in a statement confirming the passengers’ death yesterday.
OceanGate is already hiring for a new Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician who died this past week.
Don’t work for a job that won’t hesitate to replace you in a second. Prioritize yourself and your health. pic.twitter.com/shZV4dN7cV
— Elizabeth Weibel (@elfaddis) June 23, 2023
