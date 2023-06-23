Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Just when OceanGate thought their troubles couldn’t get bigger, they did. As previously reported by REVOLT, they are the company responsible for giving tourists the opportunity to go on deep sea explorations to view the Titanic. This week, five passengers took a sub to see the historic shipwreck and never returned.

Today (June 23), news broke that as the five individuals were missing, OceanGate Expeditions listed a job posting for a submersible pilot on its website. Yesterday (June 22), the business’ CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French dive expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet were declared dead after the submarine they traveled in to see the Titanic imploded.

According to The New York Post, the role OceanGate desired to fill was for a “Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician.” The ad read: “We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations.” Social media users were stunned by the timing of the posting.

“OceanGate is already hiring to replace their technician that died this weekend. Don’t kill yourself for a job that would immediately replace you,” one person tweeted with a screenshot of the job description. Another person who agreed with that user’s sentiments added, “Prioritize yourself and your health.” The search for the next Titanic expedition employee has been suspended. The New York Post noted that the ad has been taken down, and the company’s main offices in Washington state are closed indefinitely. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” the company said, in part, in a statement confirming the passengers’ death yesterday.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Titanic sub tragedy brings social media attention to migrant boat that capsized while carrying hundreds

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Family member shares the 19-year-old Titanic submarine victim was terrified ahead of the trip

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users can’t look away from Titanic deep-sea expedition gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Company responsible for Titanic submarine trip says passengers “have sadly been lost”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Honduras prison massacre leaves over 40 women dead after grisly gang-related attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

DC Young Fly shares how his faith has helped him through the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Titanic sub tragedy brings social media attention to migrant boat that capsized while carrying hundreds

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Family member shares the 19-year-old Titanic submarine victim was terrified ahead of the trip

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users can’t look away from Titanic deep-sea expedition gone wrong

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Company responsible for Titanic submarine trip says passengers “have sadly been lost”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Honduras prison massacre leaves over 40 women dead after grisly gang-related attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

John Lewis Forever stamp debuted in unveiling ceremony at US Capitol

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023

DC Young Fly shares how his faith has helped him through the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Atlanta grand jury is reportedly set to review an investigation involving 6 former officers fired after Terry Lee Thurmond's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Texas woman known as "That Girl Britney Joy" on TikTok died in a car crash with her mother on Juneteenth

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.21.2023

Taxstone sentenced to 35 years over 2016 Irving Plaza shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

DC Young Fly continues to honor Ms. Jacky Oh in new Instagram post

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Chlöe Bailey tapped to perform Tina Turner tribute at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Family sues a San Diego cemetery after a Juneteenth trailblazer's remains reportedly go missing

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More