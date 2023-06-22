As previously reported by REVOLT, the Titanic topic that’s swept the nation took a turn when it was announced today (June 22) that the submarine carrying a group of five to the famous shipwreck suffered “a catastrophic implosion.” According to the company behind the deep dives, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet are considered dead.

Celebs like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Meek Mill aren’t the only ones weighing in. The high-profile real-time saga is trending online and has social media users in a frenzy. It was previously revealed that equipment used to locate the missing team’s sub heard banging noises in the depths of the sea. “If the Titan submarine has indeed imploded, what was the banging?” one tweet asked. “Girl, that was the Mid-Atlantic Mass Choir” someone replied with a photoshopped picture of killer whales holding musical instruments.

Girl that was the Mid-Atlantic Mass Choir pic.twitter.com/65sK6spYzT — Afroamericanarriqueña 🇵🇷🇿🇦🇵🇬 (@AfroChingona) June 22, 2023

Other unserious users ended up on the official Twitter account for the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Although the award-winning film made no mention of the modern tragedy, one person commented, “This is all your fault.” James Cameron, who directed the late ‘90s project, told ABC News, “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. And for a very similar tragedy, where warnings went unheeded, to take place at the same exact site, with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think is just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

As the news continued to spread on Twitter, many paid their respects to those who died. “One of them was apparently a college student. That’s too young for anyone to die, no matter who they are,” a user said as others discussed the millionaires and billionaires who paid $250,000 per ticket for the fatal adventure. NBC News spoke with the aunt of the 19-year-old university student who accompanied his father on the expedition. He was “terrified” to go, but wanted to make his dad happy since the trip fell on Father’s Day weekend.

Especially when one of them was apparently a college student. That's too young for anyone to die, no matter who they are. — ✿Claire✿ @ bIm (@justhoots) June 22, 2023

With all this situation with the titanic submarine, debris found and possible implosion is a lesson for us that we need to leave the Titanic in peace and help others in need instead of spending money unnecessarily. #Titan pic.twitter.com/cAgtckJSIu — 🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) June 22, 2023

Both crafts deserved search and rescue efforts and none of the people involved in either tragedy deserved their terrible fate. — Accent Spore +R (@SporePunch) June 22, 2023

i’ve always been a HUGE titanic nerd and my god i would love to scuba dive down there and explore if it was possible but its far too deep far too old with so much superstitious history it needs to be left to rest in peace. they shouldnt have been down there — #1 halle bailey defender🧜🏾‍♀️ (@thetrueliz) June 22, 2023

