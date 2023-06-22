The story of the crew who went on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage has come to a tragic end. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (June 18), a group of five adventure-seekers set out to explore one of the most famous sunken ships in history. Sadly, in under two hours, the group was lost in the depths of the sea with a limited supply of oxygen.

With time slipping away, various search and rescue teams from across the world raced to the vessel’s last location — about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Authorities previously stated that with 96 hours of oxygen to begin with, the crew that journeyed to the Titanic would run out of breathable air by 7:10 a.m. ET today (June 22); therefore, they are now considered dead.

Praying for the souls lost. May God bless them and their friends and families. — Mimi Joeckel (@cantcancelmimi) June 22, 2023

Earlier today, officials announced, “A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV [remotely operational vehicle] near the Titanic.” The findings were confirmed to have been pieces of the missing submarine, which suffered a “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.” At a press conference, Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger told reporters, “This is [an] incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor, and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.” The passengers paid approximately $250,000 each for the experience.

In a statement obtained by Fox Business, OceanGate, the company responsible for the dive, said: “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost. These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew… This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.”