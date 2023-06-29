Photo: Screenshot from Wiz Khalifa’s “Swole Life” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa blessed the masses with his latest project, See Ya, which boasts 25 songs and featured appearances from Young Deji, Lil Vada, and Chevy Woods. On Wednesday (June 28), the Pittsburgh star dropped off a new video from the surprise mixtape for “Swole Life,” which is produced by Quadwoofer Bangz and Ron Ron. As with previous efforts, the track comes with plenty of bass and boastful lines about the rock star lifestyle.

“New chains going crazy, no shirt, bust down AP, I’m screaming, ‘F**k you, pay me,’ I don’t even gotta say it, they see I got it on me and I don’t even gotta ask my homie, I got it on me, when I pull up, all the h**s want me, bottle after bottle, she gon’ swallow that, new Bottega dress, let her model that, give that a** a smack, get a follow back, she just wanna know where them dollars at, I just wanna know where the h**s reside, see my chain bright, it ain’t no lights, n**gas talk tough, but they won’t fight, hear a lot of bark, but they won’t bite…”

In the Braden Walker-directed clip, Wiz and his crew keep the party going with plenty of cannabis, scores of women, and more in different locations. The celebration eventually heads outside, where the Taylor Gang talent’s white Rolls-Royce Cullinan awaits him.

See Ya followed 2022’s Multiverse, which — including its deluxe upgrade — contained 20 tracks and notable assists from THEY., Scott Storch, Hitmaka, Fridayy, and TM88. In that same year, Wiz joined friends and past collaborators Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the well-received LP Full Court Press, complete with additional contributions from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. Press play on Wiz Khalifa‘s video for “Swole Life” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Wiz Khalifa

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cleveland city officials to honor Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with street naming ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Jay Rock teams up with Kal Banx for "Eastside"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Casanova shares message to fans after receiving 15-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Cardi takes a trip down memory lane as she recalls her 2021 Grammys performance backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Lies" with Fridayy

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Rotimi stars in Joyner Lucas' latest visual for "Broski"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy team up for 'I Love Stocker' album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Xan says he feels good living life and hitting the stage "completely sober"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.28.2023

Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Rae Sremmurd take over London in "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cleveland city officials to honor Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with street naming ceremony

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Jay Rock teams up with Kal Banx for "Eastside"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ November 2023 announcement has the Barbz shutting down social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Casanova shares message to fans after receiving 15-year prison sentence

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

Cardi takes a trip down memory lane as she recalls her 2021 Grammys performance backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Lies" with Fridayy

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Rotimi stars in Joyner Lucas' latest visual for "Broski"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

TeeFLii and Dom Kennedy team up for 'I Love Stocker' album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Xan says he feels good living life and hitting the stage "completely sober"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.28.2023

Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Busta Rhymes and BIA join forces for "BEACH BALL"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Memphis commissioner awards Drake with key to the city

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Rae Sremmurd take over London in "Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
On The Menu

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  04.19.2023
View More