Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa blessed the masses with his latest project, See Ya, which boasts 25 songs and featured appearances from Young Deji, Lil Vada, and Chevy Woods. On Wednesday (June 28), the Pittsburgh star dropped off a new video from the surprise mixtape for “Swole Life,” which is produced by Quadwoofer Bangz and Ron Ron. As with previous efforts, the track comes with plenty of bass and boastful lines about the rock star lifestyle.

“New chains going crazy, no shirt, bust down AP, I’m screaming, ‘F**k you, pay me,’ I don’t even gotta say it, they see I got it on me and I don’t even gotta ask my homie, I got it on me, when I pull up, all the h**s want me, bottle after bottle, she gon’ swallow that, new Bottega dress, let her model that, give that a** a smack, get a follow back, she just wanna know where them dollars at, I just wanna know where the h**s reside, see my chain bright, it ain’t no lights, n**gas talk tough, but they won’t fight, hear a lot of bark, but they won’t bite…”

In the Braden Walker-directed clip, Wiz and his crew keep the party going with plenty of cannabis, scores of women, and more in different locations. The celebration eventually heads outside, where the Taylor Gang talent’s white Rolls-Royce Cullinan awaits him.

See Ya followed 2022’s Multiverse, which — including its deluxe upgrade — contained 20 tracks and notable assists from THEY., Scott Storch, Hitmaka, Fridayy, and TM88. In that same year, Wiz joined friends and past collaborators Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the well-received LP Full Court Press, complete with additional contributions from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. Press play on Wiz Khalifa‘s video for “Swole Life” below.