Today (June 14), Wiz Khalifa unveiled a new mixtape titled See Ya, a clear reference to his popular catchphrase. The project consists of 25 songs and collaborations alongside Lil Vada, Chevy Woods, and Young Deji.

Just prior to the arrival of See Ya, Wiz got his fans ready with a visual for “Close Frame,” an IAMSU-produced ode to women and weed.

“I’ma be honest, probably break a promise, pretty young thing, but she get it from the doctor, bad lil b**ch, get it all from her momma, staying at my crib, use my shirt as her pajamas, I could help you balance your chakras, meditate with me, girl, fix up your posture, I could help you balance your chakras, when you with me, you a winner, that’s the mantra…”

The clip comes courtesy of Braden Walker and shows Wiz enjoying a day at his residence with a group of ladies in tow. The clip ended with a humorous story from the Taylor Gang head honcho. “Today’s been an awesome day. My cleaning lady ate my shrooms,” he revealed. “Shout out to DJ for gettin’ me some more… see ya!”

See Ya follows 2022’s Multiverse, a 17-song body of work with contributions from THEY., Scott Storch, Hitmaka, Fridayy, TM88, and more. Months after its initial release, a deluxe edition of that album surfaced with three additional cuts. That same year also saw Wiz team up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the group effort Full Court Press, complete with 10 songs and a couple of assists from Curren$y and Nile Rodgers. There’s also been a string of loose drops from the “Black and Yellow” emcee over the past several months, including “What Would I Do,” “Little Do They Know,” and “Paris Fashion Week.” Press play on See Ya and the visual for “Close Frame” below.