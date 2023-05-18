Currently, Wiz Khalifa is said to be putting the finishing touches on his next album Wizzlemania. Following well-received singles like “Paris Fashion Week,” “Little Do They Know,” and “Don’t Text Don’t Call” with Snoop Dogg, Wednesday (May 17) saw him return with “What Would I Do.” Produced by Quadwoofer Bangz, the laid-back effort is centered around a smooth conversation with an apparent love interest.

“What would I do if a n**ga didn’t have you? Don’t know what I’d do if a n**ga didn’t have you, hush and let me make my rules, don’t know what I’d do, plus you get high too, dress good, you look fly too, you about 5’2”, but you like to get quite loose, brought some friends and they just like you, jump up in my coupe and we can go straight to the west, you with us, you don’t hang with the rest…”

“What Would I Do” comes with a matching clip courtesy of Braden Walker that provides a bird’s eye view into Wiz’s life. Throughout, the Taylor Gang head honcho flies around the world, performs in packed venues, and enjoys smoking sessions with the likes of Smoke DZA and Berner.

Back in 2022, Wiz Khalifa liberated his seventh studio LP, Multiverse, a 17-song body of work with a couple of assists from THEY. and Girl Talk — the latter of whom also teamed up with Wiz, Big K.R.I.T., and DZA for the supergroup project Full Court Press. Months after its initial release, fans were treated to a deluxe edition of Multiverse with three additional songs. Before the year came to a close, the Pittsburgh star returned with G Rage, an eight-track EP with assists from Chevy Woods, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Press play on “What Would I Do” below.