After treating fans with recent singles like “Peace and Love” and “Don’t Text Don’t Call,” Wiz Khalifa kept his stride going yesterday (April 17) with “Why Not Not Why.” Shot by Braden Walker and Daniel Kelly, the new clip follows the Pittsburgh rapper thoughout the day as he gets a workout in, spends quality time with his son, and more. On the track, he raps over a Quadwoofer Bangz-produced beat about giving each opportunity our best shot:

“Why not, not why? Why not, not why? Why not go hard every day? I won’t settle for less/ Want my own little piece of the pie, why not be private when I’m on the plane/ Smokin’ weed with the palate when I’m in the sky? Why not smoke all of this weed that I brought in this b**ch when you know damn well I’m the supply?”

Khalifa’s most recent body of work was February’s Star Power, a 23-track offering with appearances from Rocky Fontaine, Johnny Juliano, Lavish, Chevy Woods, and others. Prior to that, he was in a collaborative mood all throughout 2022, as he dropped off two joint projects: Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk.

In related news, the “Black and Yellow” emcee teamed up with Snoop Dogg and announced at the top of March that they are hitting the road for their “High School Reunion Tour.” To pump up the nostalgic feels even more, they will be joined by Too Short, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The trek will kick off on July 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia and come to a close on Aug. 27 in Irvine, California.

Be sure to press play on Wiz Khalifa’s brand new “Why Not Not Why” music video down below.