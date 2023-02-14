This month has been full of wins for Fridayy. On Feb. 5, the rising star closed out this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony by performing “GOD DID” alongside DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. The Philadelphia native then celebrated by releasing a deluxe version of his Lost In Melody EP, adding on four tracks and a feature from Ty Dolla $ign.

Today (Feb. 14), he returns to share the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Momma.” The inspirational visual opens up with a clip of Fridayy’s mother speaking about how her son will achieve success and buy her a home one day. The video then fast forwards to a year later to the day the “God Sent” artist surprised her with a new house just as promised. On the emotional track, he sings to his mother and assures her that one day, things will turn out for the better:

“One day at a time, it’ll get better, momma, don’t you cry, ’cause I know one day it’ll be alright, it’ll be alright/ Too much pain on you and me, so much, I just fall down on my knees and ask God why but I know/ One day, we’ll see the light, one day, we will be alright, one day/ So, momma, momma, don’t you cry”

The original edition of Lost In Melody made landfall back in October of 2022. It included just one feature from Vory across seven tracks, but Meek Mill eventually did hop on “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the project a couple of months later. Outside of his own releases, Fridayy can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Forever” by Lil Baby, “Sacrifices” by Symba, “Forever (Remix)” by Ybk Wavy, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fridayy’s brand new “Momma” music video down below.