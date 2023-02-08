Photo: Cover for Fridayy’s ‘Lost In Melody (Deluxe)’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

This past Sunday (Feb. 5), Fridayy closed out this year’s Grammy Awards by performing “GOD DID” alongside DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. The Philadelphia talent celebrated this major accomplishment by treating fans yesterday (Feb. 7) with a deluxe version of his Lost In Melody EP. The upgrade added on four new tracks, one of which tapped in with Ty Dolla $ign on the standout offering titled “Shoot.” On the song, the two show off their vocals over soulful production by Yonatan Watts and ReezyTunez:

“They wasn’t with me back when I was drivin’ in my ’03, I was sittin’ on that bench, they wouldn’t play me/ Now I mob on these n***as, I been ballin’, I been ballin’, that’s why I just shoot, shoot (Shoot, shoot)/ Make it past that rock, I gotta boot, boot (Boot, boot)”

The original version of Lost In Melody made landfall back in October of last year. It included just one feature from Vory across seven tracks, but Meek Mill eventually did hop on “Don’t Give Up On Me” from the project a couple of months later. Outside of his own releases, Fridayy can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Forever” by Lil Baby, “Sacrifices” by Symba, “Forever (Remix)” by Ybk Wavy, and more.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the “Empty Stomach” singer delved into how he linked up with DJ Khaled and made “GOD DID” into a reality. “I made it just for him. I knew a couple of producers who knew him. Every day I heard him saying ‘GOD DID’ on Instagram,” he said. “I knew he was about to drop an album. When I made it, I called the A&R on my publishing side, and he sent it to Khaled. Khaled hit us the next day. I recorded it in June, and he dropped the trailer around July 6. He made it the sound of his trailer.”

Be sure to press play on Fridayy’s brand new Lost In Melody (Deluxe) album down below.

