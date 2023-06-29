On Wednesday (June 28), Asake blessed his fans with a lyric visual for “Sunshine,” a Blaise Beats-backed offering that utilizes both English and Yoruba to spread a positive message for all who listen.
“Ọmọ iko kaku, o fẹ lowo bi dangote, oni lati jagun, igbadun aye kpor, lẹyin ipọnju, ma bẹru rọju, the sun‘s gon’ shine on everything you do, omọ lo hun ole waku, abu ti gbe banku, no dey form say you jaju, try to dey kaku, highly celestial, handle my situation, all my pain and my troubles, steady lighting my candles, chop knuckle if you are part of the struggle, no wam, the sun’s gon’ shine on everything you do…”
Said video keeps things simple by bringing viewers to a beach with an amazing landscape in the background. The Nigerian singer shows he isn’t afraid of water by dancing around, fully dressed, as the waves hit him throughout.
“Sunshine” is taken from Asake‘s sophomore LP, Work of Art, which made landfall earlier this month with 14 songs and a single assist from close collaborator Olamide. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart following its debut.
In addition to “Sunshine,” last week saw another clip (above) from said project for the Magicsticks-produced “Basquiat,” named after the late artist of the same name. As such, the scenes are filled with shots of Asake covered in paint, women bringing canvases to life, and much more throughout.
Prior to Work of Art, the YBNL Nation-signed talent broke through the proverbial mold with 2022’s Mr. Money with the Vibe, complete with collaborations alongside Russ and Burna Boy. Outside of his own work, he’s contributed to hit records like Yemi Sax’s “Bandana,” Tiwa Savage’s “Loaded,” Fridayy’s “Blessings (Remix),” and Davido’s “NO COMPETITION.” Check out both “Sunshine” and a stream of Asake’s new album below.
