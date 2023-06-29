Photo: Screenshot from Asake’s “Sunshine” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023

On Wednesday (June 28), Asake blessed his fans with a lyric visual for “Sunshine,” a Blaise Beats-backed offering that utilizes both English and Yoruba to spread a positive message for all who listen.

“Ọmọ iko kaku, o fẹ lowo bi dangote, oni lati jagun, igbadun aye kpor, lẹyin ipọnju, ma bẹru rọju, the sun‘s gon’ shine on everything you do, omọ lo hun ole waku, abu ti gbe banku, no dey form say you jaju, try to dey kaku, highly celestial, handle my situation, all my pain and my troubles, steady lighting my candles, chop knuckle if you are part of the struggle, no wam, the sun’s gon’ shine on everything you do…”

Said video keeps things simple by bringing viewers to a beach with an amazing landscape in the background. The Nigerian singer shows he isn’t afraid of water by dancing around, fully dressed, as the waves hit him throughout.

“Sunshine” is taken from Asake‘s sophomore LP, Work of Art, which made landfall earlier this month with 14 songs and a single assist from close collaborator Olamide. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart following its debut.

In addition to “Sunshine,” last week saw another clip (above) from said project for the Magicsticks-produced “Basquiat,” named after the late artist of the same name. As such, the scenes are filled with shots of Asake covered in paint, women bringing canvases to life, and much more throughout.

Prior to Work of Art, the YBNL Nation-signed talent broke through the proverbial mold with 2022’s Mr. Money with the Vibe, complete with collaborations alongside Russ and Burna Boy. Outside of his own work, he’s contributed to hit records like Yemi Sax’s “Bandana,” Tiwa Savage’s “Loaded,” Fridayy’s “Blessings (Remix),” and Davido’s “NO COMPETITION.” Check out both “Sunshine” and a stream of Asake’s new album below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Afrobeats
Asake

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Burna Boy and 21 Savage are "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in spaced-out visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Adekunle Gold is coming back to North America with his "Tequila Ever After Tour"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Davido says rumored Wizkid beef "actually started with the fans"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.17.2023

Burna Boy is "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in lyric video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Wizkid announces newly added "More Love, Less Ego Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Davido announces North American "Timeless Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Police arrest four suspects involved in Tiwa Savage's kidnapping attempt

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Burna Boy and 21 Savage are "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in spaced-out visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023

Adekunle Gold is coming back to North America with his "Tequila Ever After Tour"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Davido says rumored Wizkid beef "actually started with the fans"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.17.2023

Burna Boy is "Sittin’ On Top Of The World" in lyric video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023

Chris Brown links with Davido to showcase his moves for the "UNAVAILABLE" dance challenge

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Wizkid announces newly added "More Love, Less Ego Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Fireboy DML returns with new “Someone” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Davido announces North American "Timeless Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Police arrest four suspects involved in Tiwa Savage's kidnapping attempt

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Tiwa Savage taps Ayra Starr and Young Jonn for new "Stamina" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
On The Menu

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  04.19.2023
View More