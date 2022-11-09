Earlier this week, Tiwa Savage and Asake joined forces for a new single titled “Loaded,” which is produced by Magicsticks and sees the two Nigerian stars using English and Yoruba to deliver a defiant message to their detractors. Savage also uses the track to address her most recent controversy:

“They wan jot my thing, they go learn lesson, opolopo but I dey carry first, emi da gboru, awon blogger blogger t’on fe fi mi gba star, sex tape o’le baye mi je, igbadun kekere yen, Tiwa l’omo t’on so, t’on so, today Germany, tomorrow na London, money too long, e no get bus stop, wo ni kin rora, kin rora, kin rora, they wan use dorime finish me for here, them no dey use me play when I enter…”

Directed by TG Omori, the accompanying visual for “Loaded” is a true lesson in high fashion with both artists and everyone around them dressed to the nines in the finest threads. The colorful clip will more than certainly require a few plays to catch all of the different looks throughout.

Back in 2020, Savage released her record-breaking third album, Celia, a 13-song body of work with additional features from Davido, Hamzaa, Sam Smith, Stefflon Don, Naira Marley, and Dice Ailes. Last year, she liberated the well-received EP Water & Garri, complete with assists from Nas, Rich King, Amaarae, Brandy, and Tay Iwar. Meanwhile, Asake blessed the masses with his debut LP, Mr. Money With The Vibe, back in September. That project consisted of 12 cuts and collaborations alongside Russ and Burna Boy, the latter of whom appeared on the remix of Asake’s runaway hit “Sungba.” Mr. Money With The Vibe was a commercial success for the rising star, landing at No. 1 on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 chart. Press play on “Loaded” below.