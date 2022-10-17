Back in April, PJ Morton unveiled his Watch The Sun album. Across a collection of 11 original songs that showcase Morton’s songwriting and production, the project featured a long list of special appearances from esteemed talents like Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls.

Over the weekend, Morton circled back to share the official deluxe edition of Watch The Sun. The new extended tracklist brought forth the brand new “If It Wasn’t For You” ballad as well as the star-studded “The Better Benediction (Part 2)” collaboraton, which boasts vocals by Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. On the latter track, Morton opens up the song with a smooth introduction to welcome the ladies in:

I just couldn’t let it go, without letting the ladies encourage you a little bit too, you don’t have to worry/ No matter how dark it is, I promise it’s gonna get better, Lisa knows better/ Don’t worry and don’t you fret, better, better/ ‘Cause I know God ain’t never failed me yet (He never failed me yet) better, better/ He knows the plans He has for you, better, better, and I believe He’ll do everything He said He would do (Everything He said)

Morton also earned a Grammy award earlier this year in the Album Of The Year category, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are. The accomplishment marks his fourth consecutive Grammy, adding to wins for Best Gospel Album in 2021, Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019.

Be sure to press play on PJ Morton’s brand new deluxe edition of Watch The Sun down below.