As previously reported by REVOLT, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo passed away after attending a concert on Thursday (Dec. 15). A stampede broke out at Nigerian artist Asake’s London show at the O2 Brixton Academy, leading to her death. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday (Dec. 17). Officials have now learned another victim has been added to the fatalities.

According to ABC News, a 23-year-old security guard named Gaby Hutchinson was working at the venue when they were tragically caught in the rush of fans. Hutchinson died yesterday (Dec. 19). In total, eight people were hurt during the event and one 21-year-old woman is still hospitalized and in critical condition. Members of the ​​Metropolitan Police force told the outlet that although they are speaking with witnesses, it is too early into the investigation to determine whether or not any crimes were committed. The event hall where Asake’s concert was held was constructed as a movie theater in the 1920s and can accommodate just under 5,000 guests.

In a press release yesterday evening, the Metropolitan Police gave an update. “At this time, we have established that the three people who were critically injured, including Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson, who have tragically died, were all in the foyer of the building,” a spokesperson said. The rep added that officials were “working hard to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night” at Asake’s show. The investigation into the stampede was described as “large and complex.”

Following the death of Ikumelo, a nursing graduate and mother of two, Asake shared a statement on Twitter. “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away… I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening,” it read in part. London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, also expressed that he was “devastated,” according to BBC News.