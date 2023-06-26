Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

After a pair of nominations and impactful performances, Hollywood actress Angela Bassett will finally receive an Oscar.

Earlier today (June 26), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement. According to Variety, Bassett will be presented with an honorary Oscar at the 14th annual Governors Awards. The event is set to take place on Nov. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang. Regarding the veteran actress, Yang noted, “Across her decadeslong career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Since making her Hollywood debut in the 1980s, Bassett has wowed audiences with her ability to portray trailblazers like Rosa Parks and evoke emotions in films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 64-year-old legendary storyteller has earned two Academy Award nominations throughout her career. Her most recent opportunity was for Best Supporting Actress this year, thanks to her role as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 Marvel movie.

However, Bassett did not take home the accolade, nor did she win when first nominated for Best Actress after starring in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do with It. Along with preparing to receive an Oscar, the star is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the drama movie based on the life of the late Tina Turner. As REVOLT previously reported, Bassett recently opened up about working on the film’s set with her co-star Laurence Fishburne. Per the outlet, the award is “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.” Other recipients include Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Angela Bassett
Entertainment

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Miss Nikki Baby & LiAngelo Ball

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Nick Cannon says he's pursuing a degree in child psychology

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Jussie Smollett is directing a new film amid appealing his hate crime hoax conviction

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Miss Nikki Baby & LiAngelo Ball

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Muni Long acknowledged the WGA Strike at the 2023 BET Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Keyshia Cole makes "peace" with her mother's passing in new biopic

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Nick Cannon says he's pursuing a degree in child psychology

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Jussie Smollett is directing a new film amid appealing his hate crime hoax conviction

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her early music as she gears up for the release of 'Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Twitter users are scratching their heads as many attempt to figure out who's the 2023 BET Awards host

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.23.2023

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice deliver a snippet of "Barbie World" with Aqua ahead of its midnight release

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Barack Obama shuts down speculations on whether he reads, watches, and listens to his end-of-the-year lists

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.22.2023

Twitter users thank Ms. Jacky Oh’s friends for remembering her accomplishments in new podcast episode

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.22.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More