After a pair of nominations and impactful performances, Hollywood actress Angela Bassett will finally receive an Oscar.

Earlier today (June 26), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement. According to Variety, Bassett will be presented with an honorary Oscar at the 14th annual Governors Awards. The event is set to take place on Nov. 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang. Regarding the veteran actress, Yang noted, “Across her decadeslong career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Since making her Hollywood debut in the 1980s, Bassett has wowed audiences with her ability to portray trailblazers like Rosa Parks and evoke emotions in films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 64-year-old legendary storyteller has earned two Academy Award nominations throughout her career. Her most recent opportunity was for Best Supporting Actress this year, thanks to her role as Queen Ramonda in the 2022 Marvel movie.

However, Bassett did not take home the accolade, nor did she win when first nominated for Best Actress after starring in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do with It. Along with preparing to receive an Oscar, the star is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the drama movie based on the life of the late Tina Turner. As REVOLT previously reported, Bassett recently opened up about working on the film’s set with her co-star Laurence Fishburne. Per the outlet, the award is “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.” Other recipients include Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter.