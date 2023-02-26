“Angela Bassett did the thing” has taken on a life of its own following the actress’ big wins at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Last night (Feb. 26), she took home trophies for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on “9-1-1” and Entertainer of the Year.

During her acceptance speech for the latter, she said, “I guess Angela Bassett did the thang!” The now infamously memed line was part of Ariana DeBose’s viral rap opener at this year’s BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19. “Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius / Jamie Lee, you’re all of us,” DeBose rapped.

The moment became a sensation across social media platforms, which ultimately led Bassett to check in on The West Side Story star. “I DM’d her last night. I did. It was beautiful. I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay,” she told Variety while on the red carpet ahead of the NAACP Image Awards.

Fans are now doing the thing, and looking for any and all ways to link the viral moment to the upcoming Oscars in the hopes that it will once again come full circle. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda. Her recognition marks the first time a person of color has earned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ nod for a comic book adaptation. It also marks the second time that Bassett has been nominated, the first being Best Actress for 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Peep a few tweets of fans doing their thing below.

It just dawned on me Angela Bassett is no doubt gonna receive her Oscar from Ariana Debose and LMAO can’t wait to see that. — Kathy (@KathyyNicolee) February 26, 2023

I think Ariana DeBose inadvertently helped seal Angela Bassett’s Oscar win — Dick Grayson (@ETKevinsMind) February 26, 2023

I was hoping Angela Bassett would mention she did the THING at like the Oscars, but the fact she did this at the NAACP image awards is ten times better 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/O6MAdO6ate — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 26, 2023

need Angela to win that Oscar and bring “Angela Bassett did the thing” full circle — sandro (@etrnlolsen) February 26, 2023