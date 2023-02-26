Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Angela Bassett did the thing” has taken on a life of its own following the actress’ big wins at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Last night (Feb. 26), she took home trophies for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role on “9-1-1” and Entertainer of the Year.

During her acceptance speech for the latter, she said, “I guess Angela Bassett did the thang!” The now infamously memed line was part of Ariana DeBose’s viral rap opener at this year’s BAFTA Awards on Feb. 19. “Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius / Jamie Lee, you’re all of us,” DeBose rapped.

The moment became a sensation across social media platforms, which ultimately led Bassett to check in on The West Side Story star. “I DM’d her last night. I did. It was beautiful. I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay,” she told Variety while on the red carpet ahead of the NAACP Image Awards.

Fans are now doing the thing, and looking for any and all ways to link the viral moment to the upcoming Oscars in the hopes that it will once again come full circle. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda. Her recognition marks the first time a person of color has earned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ nod for a comic book adaptation. It also marks the second time that Bassett has been nominated, the first being Best Actress for 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Peep a few tweets of fans doing their thing below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Oscars added new crisis team after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angela Bassett
Award Shows
Entertainment
NAACP Image Awards
Oscars

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Gabrielle Union reveals the moment that broke her at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Diplo says he did not shade Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' win at the Grammys

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Oscars added new crisis team after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More