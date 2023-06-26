Photo: Earl Gibson III / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

As fans celebrate the 30th anniversary of What’s Love Got to Do with It, the film’s lead actress, Angela Bassett, recently opened up about the movie.

On Sunday (June 25), Variety shared an interview conducted with the Hollywood storyteller. In 1993, Bassett starred in the drama/music film based on the life of rock ‘n roll legend Tina Turner. During the conversation, Bassett spoke about her co-star Laurence Fishburne, who played Ike Turner, and filming certain uncomfortable scenes.

“He was strong [and] he was respectful. He could bring order, and he had discipline. When things got out of hand, as they did, he could bring some stoppage and clarity to the moment,” the New York native explained. “We literally worked 16-hour days on the smallest of things, like cutting a ribbon.” Bassett continued: “And whereas I could not, as an up-and-coming actor to this white male British director, Laurence could say, ‘I think we got it. We got it.’ And then we could all go home and get some rest to be ready for the next day.”

As the discussion progressed, the 64-year-old award winner shared how Fishburne advocated for her, especially regarding the shooting of a sexual assault scene between the pair. The “9-1-1” star acknowledged her reluctance to film the act “over and over and over again for 16 hours.” “I wasn’t willing to do that,” she noted. “And I knew I couldn’t ask the director because here I am as a new actor, but I could talk to Laurence.”

Then Bassett stated, “So Laurence asked me, ‘How many times you want to do this?’ And I looked at him. He took my hand, and I said, ‘Four or five.’ And then he told the director, like, ‘Hey man, we’re just going to do this four times. So let’s make sure we get the cameras right, and we’re going to keep them outside of the studio.'” Although fans and cast members of the well-received film celebrate its continued impact 30 years later, they also mourn the death of the woman behind the story. On May 24, the iconic Tina passed away at 83 following a long illness, her family shared.

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More