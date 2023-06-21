Photo: Chesnot / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.21.2023

For as long as Elon Musk has been associated with Twitter, he’s been associated with controversy. Yesterday (June 20), he caused an uproar on the microblogging app when he announced terms like “cis” and “cisgender” are now considered “slurs” and are no longer allowed.

His revelation was in response to a message by a man named James Esses. “Yesterday (June 19), after posting a tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ ‘whether or not I like it.’ Just imagine if the roles were reversed,” he wrote. “Cisgender” refers to a person whose gender identity corresponds with the sex registered for them at birth. Musk responded, “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

The comments immediately sparked a debate. “Do people sometimes use ‘cis’ in an insulting way? Sure. But insulting does not equal a slur. For example, I can call Elon a thin-skinned fool whose cloying need for acceptance by the most tedious people on the planet is frankly embarrassing. And none of that is a slur,” one person wrote. In the spirit of not taking anything seriously, a user added, “Elon, please also consider outlawing any negative speech about dogs.” Another asked, “Is there a full list of slurs which are unacceptable under Twitter’s free speech policy?”

Others took offense to the tech CEO’s new rule. “Posted tonight by Elon Musk, during Pride Month: ‘The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.’ This platform has become increasingly hostile to 2SLGTBQIA+ folks, and it is going to escalate,” a concerned user claimed. Another sarcastically said, “Pretty cool how I can get called the N-Word on here regularly but can’t say ‘cis.’ Awesome stuff, Elon.” One summed their feelings up by tweeting, “Elon Musk is a Cisgender Cissy.”

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Elon Musk
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Protesters gather at Disney World with swastikas and Ron DeSantis presidential campaign banners

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman’s parents to keep manifesto private

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Doechii to headline Los Angeles Black Pride

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Federal judge rules in favor of allowing Florida minors to receive transgender healthcare

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

LAPD intervenes at North Hollywood elementary school Pride protest

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Uganda passes death penalty law for "aggravated homosexuality"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Elon Musk has chosen a new Twitter CEO, will step back into tech role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black man who survived homophobic stabbing in 2022 killed in eerily similar New York attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Social media remembers the Pulse nightclub mass shooting seven years later

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Protesters gather at Disney World with swastikas and Ron DeSantis presidential campaign banners

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman’s parents to keep manifesto private

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Doechii to headline Los Angeles Black Pride

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Federal judge rules in favor of allowing Florida minors to receive transgender healthcare

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.06.2023

LAPD intervenes at North Hollywood elementary school Pride protest

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Uganda passes death penalty law for "aggravated homosexuality"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Elon Musk has chosen a new Twitter CEO, will step back into tech role

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.11.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More